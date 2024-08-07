President asks police to take stern actions to stop anarchy, looting

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the police to take strict action to control the looting and the anarchic situation in the country.

He said this when newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mainul Islam went to meet the president at Bangabhaban.

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/news/policemen-ordered-join-workplaces-within-24-hours-3671666

Congratulating the new IGP, President Shahabuddin said the role of police is very important in maintaining law and order in the country and ensuring the safety of people's lives and property.

Saying that restoring the law and order in the country is the most important thing, he said the police should focus on improving the current situation.

He also asked all concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that every member of the police force could perform their duties with high morale and courage maintaining the chain of command.

Secretaries concerned to the president were also present at the time.