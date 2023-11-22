President asks NDC graduates to promote justice, people’s emancipation

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked graduates of National Defence Course (NDC) and Armed Forces War Course (AFWC) to serve their respective countries by promoting justice and people's emancipation.

"I hope the NDC course members will create their own identity at the national and international levels, making significant contributions to their respective fields," he told the graduates at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

Congratulating all course members for their successful completion of the courses, the president said, "Your active participation in NDC courses reinforces the principle that a nation's security and defence are not the sole responsibility of its military authority but a shared endeavour involving the entire government and society as well."

The head of state advised graduates to provide all-out support to implement policies and programmes for the betterment of the nation and help alleviate poverty, empower women, educate the youth and take the nation forward along the path of progress.

Noting that Bangladesh is always committed to peace, prosperity, and progress, he said over the last few decades, the country has embarked on a remarkable journey of development with consistent economic growth and impressive progress in poverty reduction, healthcare and education.

"Good governance must not just be an aspiration but must be a regular feature of your daily life … Obligation to human rights and rule of law must be the guiding principle of your activities," the president added.

National Defence College has been providing higher education and training through the National Defense Course and the Armed Forces War Courses which cover wide areas including national security, development, leadership and policy-making to senior and mid-ranking officers from Armed Forces of Bangladesh and friendly countries as well as senior officers of civil administration of Bangladesh, he mentioned.

As many as 141 participants, including 29 military and other civil officials of 17 countries participated in the course. Acting Commandant of National Defense College Air Vice Marshal Md Kamrul Islam thanked all concerned.

Later, the president also took part in a photo session with the members of NDC and AFWC graduates at Bangabhaban.