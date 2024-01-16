President arrives at hometown Pabna on three-day visit

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today arrived at his hometown Pabna on a three-day visit.

The helicopter ferrying the president landed at Ishwardi Airport due to thick fog.

From there, the head of state went to Pabna by car this afternoon.

Shahabuddin's wife Dr Rebeka Sultana and secretaries concerned of the Bangabhaban accompanied him during the visit.

On his arrival at Pabna District Circuit House, local representatives and leaders of different political parties welcomed the president.

Shahabuddin exchanged greetings with them at the Circuit House.

It is the third tour of the president to his home district after taking charge.