President appoints Sheikh Hasina as prime minister

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister, the Cabinet Division said in a gazette notification.

"In accordance with clause (3) of Article 56 of the Bangladesh Constitution, the president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh decided to appoint Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister," said the notification, issued shortly after Sheikh Hasina called on him this afternoon.

It said the decision was made as the "majority of the parliament members laid their confidence on her", a reference to the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) decision to make her the Leader of the House earlier today soon after they were sworn in as MPs.

The notification said the President also gave his consent to form a new cabinet under her leadership.

It noted that with the formation of the new cabinet, the incumbent one would be deemed to have scrapped.