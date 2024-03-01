Bangladesh
President appoints seven new state ministers

From Left to Right, Md Abdul Wadud, Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Begum Shamsun Nahar, Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan, Begum Nahid Izhar Khan and Begum Rokeya Sultana. Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed seven new state ministers in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They are Md Abdul Wadud, lawmaker from Rajshahi-5 constituency; Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, lawmaker from Naogaon-2; Chittagong-14 MP Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury; and MPs from reserved women's seats: Shamsun Nahar, Begum Wasika Ayesha Khan, Begum Nahid Izhar Khan, and Begum Rokeya Sultana.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard.

"In accordance with clause (2) of Article 56 of the Bangladesh Constitution, the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh appointed the following persons as state ministers of the government," said the notification issued today.

However, it is not yet known who is getting which ministry.

