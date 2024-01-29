President to address first session of 12th parliament tomorrow

Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Jan 29, 2024 03:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:55 PM

Bangladesh

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will address the first session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) starting at 3:00pm tomorrow.

In line with parliamentary practice, the president addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.

Earlier, he convened the first parliament session of 2024 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the constitution.

The president's speech has already been approved in the cabinet, president's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He said, the successes and future plans, including the development activities of the Awami League government, will get priority in the president's speech.

