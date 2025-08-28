Preserving memories of the disappeared

Photo exhibition honours enforced disappearance victims

A year after the July uprising that ousted the Awami League government, the families of enforced disappearance victims in Bangladesh are still searching for the truth, said Sanjida Islam, one of the organisers of Mayer Daak, a platform of victims' families.

She made the remarks at an open-air photography exhibition yesterday. The event, held in remembrance of the victims of the enforced disappearance and in honour of their families, is underway in front of the Jatiya Sangsad in Dhaka.

Titled, "Memories of Disappearance", the exhibition began on August 22 and will continue until August 31, featuring more than 130 photographs of victims and their families.

The photographs were taken by documentary photographer Mosfiqur Rahman Johan.

Sanjida Islam said a similar exhibition was held last year, but this year some photographs of "Aynaghar", or secret detention centres, have been added.

According to complaints filed with the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, formed by the interim government, about 1,850 people were victims of enforced disappearance between 2009 and 2024 during the Awami League government. The whereabouts of around 350 of them remain unknown.

To mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30, Mayer Daak will also organise a seminar at the Bangla Academy auditorium on August 29, Sanjida added.

Curator Tanzim Wahab noted in a message displayed at the exhibition that the issue of enforced disappearances became clearer after the July uprising, when people released from Aynaghar recounted being picked up and subjected to horrific torture.

"However, these photographs stand as a protest, preserving the memory of those who never returned," the message read.

Md Romeo, a student who visited the exhibition yesterday, said it sends a strong message to the government to ensure justice for victims and their families.