Preserving heritage

Pottery, a craftsmanship with a heritage of hundreds of years in Bengal, is gradually approaching oblivion.

Once earthenware items were an indispensable part of every household in this region. However, over time, as modern amenities have found their way into our lives through advancement and innovation in usage, pottery items lost their utility, and only continued to exist largely as an art form.

Nowadays, many potters are leaving their ancestral profession due to low demand for their craft.

However, some young students from Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh have taken an initiative to preserve this craftsmanship through a project called "LAMATI".

They aim to equip the potters with modern pottery skills, create employment for them, and make an earnest effort to save the heritage through an aesthetic revival of the craftsmanship.

Under the initiative, the team arranged a two-month training programme for some potters from Muktagachha to familiarise them with more contemporary tastes and come up with innovative approach to make earthenware items blend seamlessly with the modern lifestyle.

One such item is a clay water preserver with a tap at the bottom of it, giving it a more utilitarian take, while also adding an aesthetic touch to it by incorporating a colourful "rickshaw painting" motif on the exterior, and using a "tepa putul" (clay doll) as its lid.

"Tepa putul, or dolls made from soft clay by pressing with hands, is a traditional pottery heritage of the region. We made the lid with this to connect to our rural heritage," said Rozalina Khan, co-founder of the team.

"We've also used a rickshaw painting theme using different bright and shiny colours like red, blue, yellow, green, and orange to give it a vibrant presence," she said.

According to the team, this earthen water preserver can be a healthy as well as effective alternative to plastic jugs and thereby reduce our dependence on plasticware.

One of the trainers, Nabila Khan, said, "We saw that they make beautiful earthenware, which can become more noticeable if they use a combination of different colours following a theme. This also adds extra values to their products. As such, we gave them primary training on colour theory and theme-based paintings."

"Using a theme to colour something makes people more curious to know about it. For example, we used the theme of Muktagachha's zamindars [feudal lords] in some of the works," she added.