Preserving agri lands top priority

Says land minister
The government wants to ensure the preservation of agricultural lands in the country, as it is important for future generations, said Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda yesterday.

The minister made the remarks during a view exchange meeting with journalists in Khulna.

Sand extraction and filling of land with sand should also be controlled, he added.

"One-time or two-time croplands cannot be changed into a different category. If someone feels it necessary to do so, they will require the government's permission," said the minister.

