Preserve Old Dhaka’s historic structures

Urban Study Group urges govt

Urban Study Group (USG), a voluntary organisation campaigning for conserving the heritage of Bangladesh, has expressed concern over the destruction of historic structures in Old Dhaka and urged the government to take necessary steps to preserve those.

At present, the organisation's work is mostly focused in Old Dhaka.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Taimul Islam, chief executive of UGC, said all listed heritage buildings in Old Dhaka must be properly protected and conserved.

"We are deeply alarmed and distressed by the recent wave of destruction targeting multiple historic and architecturally significant buildings in Old Dhaka. These acts of demolition have occurred in both privately owned and government-managed properties, often in blatant defiance of High Court injunctions or while appeals remain pending before the Supreme Court," he said.

Just before Eid-ul-Azha, the century-old Shankhanidhi House (Radhakrishna Temple) on Tipu Sultan Road partially collapsed, including its iconic hanging balcony, due to the illegal construction of a bathroom, he also said.

"Despite being under the custody of at least four major government agencies tasked with its protection, this historic building has suffered from decades of encroachment, illegal modifications, additions, and destruction — stemming from administrative mismanagement, negligence, failure to perform duty, and, in some cases, deliberate inaction by these very institutions," Taimur added.

Meanwhile, another highly significant heritage structure -- Mangalalaya in Farashganj -- came under attack again. This building is among the structures listed by the USG and is protected by court injunctions, said the statement.

Although past attempts to demolish the building over the last two years were stopped with police intervention, the attacks have resumed. While police involvement has again temporarily halted the destruction, the building's intricate ornamentation has already suffered extensive damage, the statement also read.

USG demanded preserving the entire Farashganj area as a heritage zone.

Taimur also said shortly after Eid, it was revealed that the century-old Narinda Sewerage Pumping Station -- an integral part of Dhaka's first modern sewage system -- had been completely demolished two weeks earlier.

This protected structure, also listed by the USG, was razed by Dhaka Wasa in direct violation of a High Court ruling, he said, adding, "This not only raises grave concern but constitutes a clear instance of illegal action by a state agency."

Moreover, on June 10, it came to light that the Nasiruddin Memorial Building was being illegally demolished to pave the way for constructing a multi-storey structure, despite having an appeal pending with the Supreme Court.

The building used to be the residence of journalist Mohammad Nasiruddin, a pioneer of Muslim awakening in the early 20th century, and his illustrious daughter, women's rights advocate Nurjahan Begum.

A general diary was filed the following day with Gandaria Police Station, which temporarily halted the destruction, Taimur said.

Even though seven years have passed since the landmark High Court ruling in 2018 on heritage conservation, there has been no meaningful implementation owing to bureaucratic tangle, mismanagement, negligence, lack of political will, and particularly the controversial role of the Department of Archaeology, he also said.

As a result, these heritage structures have not yet been fully assessed and officially listed, leaving them vulnerable. Alarmingly, the DoA has even declared the residence of Nurjahan Begum as "not important enough for preservation", Taimur added.

USG demanded all the buildings listed by it be protected under the HC's ruling until a final comprehensive list of Dhaka's heritage structures is published.