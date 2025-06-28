Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Manikganj
Sat Jun 28, 2025 05:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 05:29 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Preschooler killed in Manikganj road crash

Sat Jun 28, 2025 05:28 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 05:29 PM
Our Correspondent, Manikganj
Sat Jun 28, 2025 05:28 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 05:29 PM

A six-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured after a speeding truck rammed into a rickshaw in Manikganj today.

The deceased, Syed Md Addin, was a student of Queen's School in the district town. The incident occurred around 12:30pm when Addin was returning home from school with his mother, Seema Akter, police said.

A speeding truck hit their rickshaw, throwing the child off and leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Manikganj General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His mother was also injured in the crash and received primary treatment at the hospital.

Manikganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Aman Ullah said the truck was seized based on a tip-off.

"However, the driver and his assistant managed to flee," he said.

"A case is being prepared against the driver on charges of causing death due to reckless driving," the OC added.

