Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:59 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Prepare yourselves as future leaders

CJ tells students
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:59 AM

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday urged the students to prepare themselves as future leaders of the country to overcome all the obstacles facing in the path of national progress.

He made the call while delivering an orientation speech to the students of Barisal Cadet College at its auditorium.

The chief justice requested the students to devote themselves to the establishment of equality at all levels of society and the protection of human rights through intensive practice of discipline, diligence and concentration.

Barisal Cadet College Principal Lt Col Raihan Ahmed was present on the occasion.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জয়-পুতুল-ববির ব্যাংক অ্যাকাউন্ট জব্দ

এছাড়া নসরুল হামিদ, সিআরআই ও ইয়াং বাংলার ব্যাংক অ্যাকাউন্টও জব্দের নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বিএফআইইউ।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই অভ্যুত্থান দমাতে ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রামে ৪৬৩৪ রাউন্ড গুলি ছুড়েছে আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে