Prepare yourselves as future leaders

CJ tells students

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday urged the students to prepare themselves as future leaders of the country to overcome all the obstacles facing in the path of national progress.

He made the call while delivering an orientation speech to the students of Barisal Cadet College at its auditorium.

The chief justice requested the students to devote themselves to the establishment of equality at all levels of society and the protection of human rights through intensive practice of discipline, diligence and concentration.

Barisal Cadet College Principal Lt Col Raihan Ahmed was present on the occasion.