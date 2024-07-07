Prepare to reach the moon PM asks children

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked children of the country to aim big in life and prepare themselves for bigger tasks for the country.

"We will go to the moon one day. So, you have to take preparation to achieve that from now on," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while opening "Bangabandhu Corner" at Gimadanga Tungipara Government Model Primary School.

She also unveiled cover of an album titled "Eso Bangabandhuke Jani" (Let's know Bangabandhu) drawn by specially needed children at the school which was established in 1912.

"Study attentively to become great human beings. We will build Smart Bangladesh. You will be really smart. You will run the state one day. You will be prime minister, minister and sceintist and going to greater places and doing researches," she said.

About the album of the pictures on the country's history drawn by the children with special need, she said it will help them know the country's history.

She said her father never liked any luxury for his life rather he chose to work for giving the people improved and better life.

"He (Bangabandhu) had only one target and that is to free the people from poverty and give them a improved life," she said.