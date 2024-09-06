Prepare, publish list of rivers within 2 months

Rizwana instructs BWDB, BIWTA, NRCC and DCs

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the environment and water resources ministries, yesterday instructed the Bangladesh Water Development Board, BIWTA, National River Conservation Commission, and Divisional Commissioners to finalise the total number of rivers in the country within two months.

The jointly prepared list is to be published on a website for public opinion and objections, with hearings held to address any concerns, where applicable, she said.

Rizwana also directed the authorities to identify at least one river in each of the 64 districts and prepare a time-bound, cost-effective action plan within two months to evict illegal encroachments. Coordinated operations for river eviction would then follow.

The environment and water resources adviser shared these directives during a virtual inter-ministerial meeting on Wednesday night. The meeting focused on determining the actual number of rivers in Bangladesh and ensuring the protection of endangered rivers from encroachment and pollution.

Representatives from the River Protection Commission, BWDB, BIWTA, River Research Institute, CEGIS, and eight Divisional Commissioners were present.

During the meeting, she said the environment department will prepare a list of the most polluted rivers and identify those responsible for the pollution, ensuring regular monitoring.

The department will also prepare a "Health Card" for each river, reflecting the river's condition, she added.

Rizwana said residents, the younger generation, social organisations, and NGOs must be involved and given monitoring responsibilities to prevent future encroachments and pollution.

The environment adviser also said BIWTA would hold discussions with experts regarding the status and feasibility of the Dhaka Circular Waterway proposal, and relevant ministries would regularly review progress on implementing these directives.

In compliance with court orders, the amendment proposal for the National River Conservation Commission Act will be finalised within three months, with a committee formed for this purpose.

Opinions on the cost and impact of ongoing and completed river dredging projects must also be gathered.

During the meeting, Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the shipping and textiles and jute ministries, instructed divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to remove illegal structures along important rivers such as Kirtankhola and Rupsha.

He also mentioned that a joint campaign with the environment ministry would be launched to stop the use of illegal polythene bags and promote eco-friendly jute bags.

The meeting was chaired by Nazmul Ahsan, secretary to the ministry of water resources.