'Prepare list of those killed by state forces, AL-backed groups over last 15 yrs'

Yunus directs relevant authorities

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has directed relevant authorities to prepare a list of people killed in attacks allegedly carried out by Awami League, its affiliated groups, and state forces -- acting on the then government orders in the 15 years leading up to last year's mass uprising.

The directive came during a meeting at the state guest house Jamuna this afternoon, where the family of slain BUET student Abrar Fahad met with Yunus.

Abrar's father Mohammad Barkat Ullah, younger brother Abrar Fayaz, and uncle Mohammad Mofazzal Hossain were present.

During the meeting, the family requested investigations into each incident of political killings allegedly carried out by the then ruling party-backed groups leading up to the historic uprising.

Abrar's father Barkat Ullah also urged the government to take initiatives to expedite the trial of the Abrar murder case.

"My son was brutally beaten to death by political thugs for speaking out for the country," said Barkat Ullah.

"He raised his voice against unequal water-sharing deals," he said.

He added, "His [Abrar's] mother still mourns her son every day. No mother should have to endure such a loss. No mother should lose their children this way."

Barkat Ullah also appealed to the chief adviser to take steps to build a long-demanded bridge over the Gorai river in Kushtia, saying some 30,000 people are suffering due to the absence of a bridge.

Meanwhile, Fayaz, a third-year student at BUET, urged the government to make educational institutions more student-friendly.

"Our campuses still lack essential labs, equipment, and resources for learning. We have high hopes for the interim government," said Fayaz. "We want it to take effective steps to make educational institutions more supportive of students."

He also called on the authorities to take strict measures against ragging at BUET.

"This was not the first incident of abuse at BUET," he said. "There have been others. Those cases also need to be investigated."

Yunus said the brutal killing of Abrar had shocked the entire nation.

"The perpetrators will be brought to justice. Each killing carried out by party-affiliated groups before the July 24 [2024] uprising will be investigated, as will those executed by state forces acting on official government orders. The government has already started taking action," he said.