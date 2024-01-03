Prepare a list of grabbers: HC

The High Court yesterday instructed authorities concerned to prepare a complete list of grabbers and industries polluting the Bangshi river in Savar.

HC also issued a rule asking why the failure to protect the river from grabbing and pollution will not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah delivered the order after the primary hearing of a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) on December 5, 2023.

The HC instructed to prepare the list for the Chairman of National River Conservation Commission, Director General and Deputy Director of Department of Environment, Director General at Bangladesh Water Development Board, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka district, and Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Savar Upazila.

The HC also directed the mayor of Savar municipality and executive director of Dhaka Export Processing Zone to stop throwing wastage of the municipality and industries in Bangshi river.