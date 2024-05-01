‘Prepare action plan to restore Savar canals’

The High Court yesterday directed the government to prepare a time-based action plan to restore three canals and two beels at Savar and take appropriate action against their encroachers and polluters.

NRCC chairman and deputy commissioner of Dhaka have also been ordered to demarcate the boundaries of Tetuljhora, Yogi Jangal and Nayanjuli Canals and Tanti Beel and Roipata Beel in accordance with the original flows and to submit a report before the court.

In response to a petition, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why their failure to protect and restore the canals and beels should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah delivered the order and rule.