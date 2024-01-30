Prepaid Gas Meter: Rent doubles overnight

The state-owned gas distribution companies doubled the prepaid meter rent to Tk 200 from Tk 100, putting more burden on consumers battling with the inflation and high prices of essentials.

The largest distributor, Titas Gas, increased the rent to Tk 100 from Tk 60 in July 2022.

Without any prior notice, the distributor hiked the rent to Tk 200 this month. The users who recharged their cards were charged Tk 100 more.

Md Hasanuzzaman, who lives in Mirpur, told The Daily Star that he usually recharges Tk 500 for a month. Of the amount, Tk 100 used to be deducted as meter rent. "But when I recharged this month, the money receipt showed that Tk 200 was the rent."

"I work at a private company with low salary. Already we are struggling with the inflated commodity prices, now the Titas has started charging us double," he said.

The users have taken to the social media for protesting the decision of Titas.

Meanwhile, Titas yesterday issued a notice, saying that it is a government decision to adjust to the meter rent.

"Calculating a 10-year lifespan of a prepaid meter, the cost of a meter stands at Tk 25,000. Titas has been installing the meters borrowing money," read the notice.

"Considering the users' convenience, the total cost had not been collected at one go, rather it was included in every months' bills."

The notice said that as per the recent government decision, the meter rent of all other gas distribution companies would be Tk 200 a month from this month.

Five other gas distributors are Bakhrabad, Karnaphuli, Jalalabad, Sundarban, and Pashchimanchal.