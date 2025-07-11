Pregnant woman killed as bus rams motorbikes

An eight-month pregnant woman died after a bus rammed into several motorcycles on Mayor Hanif Flyover in Dhaka yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Meherunnesa Bhumi, 22, a housewife from Madina Chattar area of Jatrabari.

She was heading to Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar with her husband on a motorcycle when the accident occurred around 10:30am near the Gulistan toll plaza on the flyover.

A Manjil Paribahan bus rear-ended several motorcycles stuck in traffic, leaving at least three people injured.

Bhumi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition. She died around 1:00pm while undergoing treatment.

Her husband Musa Kalimullah, who was riding the motorcycle, said, "We were stuck in traffic near the toll plaza when the bus hit several motorbikes from behind. My wife was thrown off and seriously injured."

"She was eight months pregnant. We have a daughter. I don't know what to tell her now," he added.

Injured Rokonuddin Ahmed Rana, 45, another motorbike rider working for a ride-sharing platform, said he was coming from Dolairpar with a passenger when the bus struck their vehicle.

"My passenger was critically injured and taken to another hospital. We were at a standstill in traffic when the bus hit us," he said.

Inspector Md Farouk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said two injured persons were brought in following the incident and one succumbed to her injuries.

Wari Police Sub-Inspector Amir Uddin said the Manjil Paribahan bus has been seized, but its driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

"We are investigating the incident and trying to trace the driver," he added.