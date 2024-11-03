PRC invites public opinion on new, pro-people force

The Police Reform Commission (PRC) has called on the public to share their views on the type of police force they want, as part of the government's initiative to remodel law enforcement to be more service-oriented and people-centred.

Citizens are encouraged to provide their input by November 15 through a questionnaire available on the PRC's website at www.prcmhapsd.gov.bd or directly through this link ( https://forms.gle/kcXcL247eTbp3fHk6 ).

The PRC assured that all responses will remain confidential and will be used solely to guide the reform process.

The initiative followed public criticism, both domestically and internationally, of the police's recent handling of protests, which has sparked renewed calls for reform.

The government formed the PRC to address these concerns and ensure that the police align more closely with public expectations.