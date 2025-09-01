Pratirodh Parshad pledges women-friendly campus

Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote-backed Pratirodh Parshad will solve accommodation issues, prioritise research, and ensure a women-friendly campus if elected in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union polls, the left-leaning panel said as they unveiled their manifesto yesterday at Madhur Canteen.

The panel's general secretary candidate Meghmallar Bosu read out the 18-point manifesto, which also highlighted issues like structural reform to strengthen Ducsu and guaranteeing the rights of all ethnic groups.

Pratirodh Parshad also called on the authorities to specify central and hall union election dates in the academic calendar.

In its manifesto, it pledged to amend the Dhaka University Order-1973 and make it mandatory for two elected student representatives to be present to fulfil the quorum of senate meetings. It also proposed 10 elected representatives to the senate, instead of the current five.

Removing an elected representative from Ducsu or hall unions would require a referendum, the manifesto reads.

The panel also promised to empower students by introducing a teacher evaluation system and increasing the number of scholarships.

According to the manifesto, the panel demanded 10 percent of the university budget for Ducsu, while also promising research assistantships and fellowships for the students.

Regarding accommodation, it promised seats for students from their first year under the administration's supervision.

Meanwhile, to ensure a women-friendly campus, it promised to work to establish cybersecurity measures, and freedom of movement and of expression for female students, adding that the university's sexual harassment prevention cell must be made fully functional.

For pregnant and new mother students, daycare centres and breastfeeding corners will be established, the panel added in its manifesto.

Additionally, the Pratirodh Parshad would work to preserve the languages, cultures, practices, and traditions of all ethnic groups from the hills and plains, and to establish equal dignity and rights for all communities.

Under "Food and Nutrition Security", the panel said it would replace privately owned canteens in halls with cafeterias managed by the administration, while food prices would be reduced through subsidies and quality would be improved.

For mental health protection, the manifesto called for establishing a "Mental Health Support Center" under the medical centre and providing both online and offline services. Besides, it said the panel would work to modernise the existing health centre.

It also said the library should remain open 24/7, and pledged to construct a new library building and safe common rooms for students in every faculty.

On environmental and ecological protection, the panel said public toilets should be installed at different points of the university as needed, with daily maintenance ensured. Initiatives will be taken to preserve rare and old trees, along with planned greening, while a database of the biodiversity within the university will be created, and a dedicated cell formed for its conservation. Tree felling without a master plan must be prohibited, it added.

The Pratirodh Parshad further pledged to activate the university's publishing house and to publish various books and research papers regularly. Additionally, it promised to establish a full-fledged translation centre to enable higher education in each student's mother language and to take necessary steps to accept research papers from students.

The manifesto also called for reclaiming university lands that were grabbed.

On literature and cultural practices, it said separate rooms must be arranged in dormitories for students of dance, drama, music, and fine arts to practice. Regular literary and cultural gatherings will be organised in halls and faculties, while a monthly literary and cultural magazine will also be published.

University-owned buses were promised, which would serve till 8:00pm, while commercial uses of fields would be abolished and an annual sports calendar created.

The manifesto said an archive will be established to preserve the history of the great Liberation War, the anti-autocracy movement of the 1990s, the mass uprising of 2024, and all democratic movements.