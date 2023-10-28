Prabarana Purnima today

The Buddhist community will celebrate their second largest religious festival -- Prabarana Purnima -- across the country today with due solemnity.

The festival is also known as Ashwini Purnima that marks the conclusion of the three-month-long seclusion of the monks inside their monasteries for self-edification and atonement of their defilement.

The Purnima follows a month-long preaching of sermons by Buddhist monks for the welfare of every being and the whole of humankind through a month-long yellow-robes offering ceremony that begins the day after the Purnima.

According to legends, Buddha once clipped some strands of his hair and said that if he were qualified to attain supreme wisdom and enlightenment, the strands would not fall down but go up instead -- which they did in the long run.

To mark this event, Buddhists will release candle-lit air balloons made of coloured paper (fanush) and set them free to flow towards the sky in the evening, which is the chief attraction of the festival.

The festival will be celebrated in all monasteries, respective offices of the religious organisations and educational institutions through daylong programmes.

President Shahabuddin, in a message yesterday, conveyed greetings to the members of the Buddhist community.

In Dhaka, the main religious congregations will be held at Dharmarajika Bouddha Bihar, International Bouddha Temple, Kalachandpur Bouddha Bihar, Uttara Bouddha Bihar, Adibashi Bouddha Temple in Mirpur and Ashulia Maithree Bhabona Kendra.

A number of Buddhist periodicals will be brought out on the occasion.

Special prayers will be held in all monasteries seeking peace and prosperity of the nation and the world.