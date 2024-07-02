Power supply from Adani plant resumes

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jul 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 12:19 AM

Photo: Asifur Rahman/Star

Electricity supply from a unit of the Adani power plant in India's Jharkhand resumed yesterday after 60 hours of disruption, according to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB).

Technical glitches halted power supply from the 1,496-megawatt coal-fired Adani plant on Friday morning.

PDB spokesperson Shameem Hasan told The Daily Star that the unit resumed its production around 7:45am.

"Now it is producing more than 500 megawatts of electricity," he said around 11:15am.

Earlier, the PDB officials said the Adani authorities found a leak in a valve of the circulating water pump of the plant, which is why they forcibly shut down the unit of the plant.

Another unit of the plant went into routine maintenance during the Eid holidays, which is supposed to resume this week.

