Power supply to 97pc cyclone-hit consumers restored

Power supply to 97 percent consumers of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) was restored while it was cent percent for consumers of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDC) till noon today.

The Power Division, referring to an updated information, said that the BREB restored the electricity supply to 2.93 crore consumers, which is 97 percent of its total affected consumers.

Some 3.03 crore consumers of the BREB got disconnected from the electricity supply network after cyclone Remal hit the country on Sunday.

Electricity supply could not be yet restored to some 9.22 lakh consumers, which is 3 percent of the total BREB consumers.

BREB hopes that they will be able to restore electricity to 99 percent of its affected consumers by 6:00pm today while 1 percent will remain without electricity as they need door-to-door service.

The WZPDC has restored electricity supply to all of its affected consumers during the same period. The total affected consumers of WZPDC were 4.53 lakh who were without electricity due to the cyclone.

The Power Division said that about 21,000 workforce from BREB are currently working at the field level, while the WZPDC has also engaged its manpower to repair damaged power lines.