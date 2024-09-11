Bangladesh
Power situation will improve within three weeks: adviser

Photo: PID

Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan today said the ongoing power situation will improve within the next three weeks.

He said they are working to fix the technical glitches of the Barapukuria coal-based power plant and contacted Adani Group to increase the power supply to deal with the power cuts that people are suffering now.

Besides, the government has initiated a process to import Liquefied Natural Gas soon, he told reporters at a view exchange meeting with Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh—an organisation of working journalists in the power and energy sector.

Fouzul Kabir Khan said some initiatives have been taken to make the sector transparent, including scrapping the `indemnity act', cancelling the ministry's power to fix energy prices by itself, reducing fuel prices, removing ineffective officials, etc.

"We do not have any favourable person to award public works. We have been instructed to ensure open tender in every purchase issue in this sector to ensure competition," he said.

He encouraged journalists to publish news on irregularities and corruption in this sector.

