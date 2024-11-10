Power master plan will hurt the economy

Researchers say Bangladesh will need $50b for LNG by 2041; inflated power demand used for ‘earning’ capacity charge

To implement the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, Bangladesh will have to invest around $50 billion in the proposed 41 LNG-based power projects and seven LNG import facilities by 2041, says a study by Market Forces, an Australia-based global environment advocate.

According to the report, the proposed 37,400 megawatts (MW) LNG-based capacity is larger than the country's entire existing power fleet of 27,086 MW. If the plan is implemented, the nation's gas power capacity will increase threefold.

The report titled "Expensive LNG Expansion: How Foreign Gas Interests are a Climate Disaster for Bangladesh" was released yesterday at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club. Three local organisations -- Waterkeepers Bangladesh, Fossil Free Chattogram, and Dhoritri Rokhhay Amra (Dhora) -- co-authored the study.

The list of the 41 power projects was prepared by Market Forces based on data which was available from internal and external sources up until 2023.

Speakers at the press conference said that some vested interest groups have used inflated power demand projections in different public policy documents during the Awami League rule to earn more money as capacity charge.

Capacity charge is the bill the government pay to power producers for the time they sit idle.

According to the report, the estimated cost of the 41 power plants in Chattogram, Dhaka and Barisal will be $36 billion, and the LNG import facilities like floating storage and regasification units will cost $14 billion.

The Integrated Power and Energy Master Plan for 2024-2050 estimates that the country has to increase its LNG import capacity to 30 million tonnes per annum by 2041, four times higher than the current capacity.

"By 2041, Bangladesh would face the additional burden and cost of importing LNG that would reach $7-11 billion per year, two to three times the cost of all fossil fuel imports today," reads the study.

It mentions that the 21 proposed plants in Chattogram are projected to release 1.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) over their lifetimes (15 to 25 years), six times higher than Bangladesh's current annual emissions.

"These threaten at least 26 threatened species which rely on the local forests, including the Asian elephant, Clouded Leopard and a scaly anteater known as the Chinese Pangolin. There are mounting concerns over human rights of women and local community members following violations in similar gas developments," the report said

"More than one million families rely on traditional livelihoods like tourism, fishing and dry fish, salt production, betel leaf cultivation and agriculture in the Cox's Bazar region in Chattogram. These critical industries, connected to the lifeline and livelihoods of the people in this area, are at threat of highly polluting carbon-intensive projects."

Prof Anu Muhammad, central leader of National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, said the previous governments, including those of the Awami League, always served the interests of some global multilateral energy groups.

"Instead of emphasising exploration of local gas, they went for high-cost LNG imports," he said, adding that it is clear now how the import of fossil fuels and LNG poses a financial burden on the country and is associated with the destruction of life and nature.

He demanded cancellation of the master plan, prepared mainly by Japanese experts.

"We must adopt a plan by local experts who will prepare it in favor of Bangladesh."

Shafiqul Alam, lead analyst for Bangladesh energy at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), said the government should focus on exploring local gas and implementing renewable energy projects.

"We are under an economic burden due to the import of LNG and other fossil fuels. It is not possible to stop the imports, but we must reduce the dependency on it and improve energy efficiency," he said.

The report was presented by Munira Chowdhury, Asia energy analyst at Market Forces.

DU teacher Moshahida Sultana, Megu Fukuzawa, Asia Energy Finance Campaigner at Market Forces, and Amanullah Parag, South Asia mobilisation coordinator for 350.org, also spoke at the event.