Poultry feed-laden truck torched in Rajshahi

A poultry feed-laden truck was set on fire in Rajshahi's Mohonpur upazila this afternoon, on the second day of the ongoing countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

A group of unidentified arsonists torched the truck at Nandanhati area of the Rajshahi-Naogaon regional highway around 3:00pm, reports our local correspondent quoting Officer-in-Charge of Mohonpur Police Station Haridas Mondol.

"The arsonists are yet to be identified. We're collecting information," the OC said.

More than 12 men in six motorcycles waylaid the truck while it was carrying poultry feed from Rajshahi to Hatgangopara of Bagmara upazila, said Jahurul Islam, the truck driver while talking to reporters.

"They threw a crude bomb towards our truck and it blasted several feet ahead of us," he said.

"We were three persons inside the cabin. We stopped the truck and left the vehicle to save ourselves," the truck driver said.

The attackers damaged the front windshield and windows of the truck with sticks and threw a petrol bomb inside the truck.

They also recorded video of the burning truck and left the spot, the truck driver said.

Locals doused the fire with sand and water, said the OC.