Poultry farming changes life of Narail youth

His early life was marked by poverty

Leaving a stable job behind was not an act of desperation, but a bold step towards self-reliance. For Akram Hossain, 27, that decision changed his life. Once employed at a private company in Chattogram, he is now a thriving entrepreneur earning between Tk 40,000 and 50,000 per month from his poultry farm in rural Narail.

Born in Singia village in Narail Sadar upazila, Akram is the third of four children of Abdur Samad Mollah. His early life was marked by poverty. In 2014, while still pursuing his HSC, he moved to Chattogram in search of better prospects and began working in a private firm.

After three years, he chose to forge his own path. In early 2017, he returned home with a vision of starting something independently.

Photo: Partha Chakrabortty

With Tk 3 lakh in family support, he launched "Bhai Bhai Agro Farm" and began with 2,000 Sonali chicks. But things took a grim turn -- 1,600 chicks died early on.

"The loss was devastating," recalled Akram. "But I refused to give up."

He switched to raising Egyptian Fayoumi chickens, widely known as the "King of Eggs" due to their prolific egg-laying and resistance to disease.

"This breed begins laying eggs from four and a half months of age and continues for more than a year. Selling both eggs and chicks is profitable," he explained.

Today, his farm features six sheds housing nearly 5,000 chickens, along with egg storage freezers and incubators.

"My average monthly income is between Tk 40,000 and 50,000," he said. "Most of the profit is reinvested into expanding the farm."

Akram has also started rearing cattle and aims to grow his operation further.

"I began this journey with just Tk 3 lakh. Now, the farm's value stands at around Tk 40 lakh," he said.

The farm currently employs two staff -- one to manage the cattle and the other to oversee poultry care.

Ramzan Mollah, a local youth working full-time on the farm, said, "I've been working here for a year and a half. The salary is enough to support my household. I'm doing well here."

Meanwhile, online videos showcasing his farm have brought in customers from distant areas, often exceeding his supply of eggs and chicks.

Narail Sadar Upazila Livestock Officer Debashish Kumar Kundu said, "Akram's farm is playing an important role in meeting the country's demand for eggs and meat. Besides becoming self-reliant, he has also created employment. His initiative contributes to the economy. We hope for his continued success."

He added, "If unemployed youths receive training and follow such examples, it can significantly reduce unemployment."