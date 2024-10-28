Potters busy making earthen lamps ahead of Diwali

Around 1,000 potter families in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts are now passing busy days making earthen lamps ahead of Diwali, or Deepabali celebrations on the eve of Kali Puja on October 31.

Earthen lamps, or 'diya', are an inherent part of the celebration as Diwali is also known as 'festival of lights.

The potters have been making the lamps for the past one month. Each potter makes somewhere between 20,000 to 80,000 lamps.

The two districts have a cumulative demand of around four crore such lamps during Diwali.

A potter makes lamps at Kumarapara village of Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila. Photo: S Dilip Roy/Star

Potters said price of 100 pieces diya of normal quality are being sold at Tk 150-160, medium quality at Tk 220-250 and those of the best quality at Tk 300-350 in local markets.

They expressed hope to make a good return from selling the lamps.

"I prepared 80,000 pieces of diya this year. Wholesalers are already coming from different areas to buy the lamps from us. We are also selling lamps in the local markets," said Suresh Chandra Pal, 48, a potter from Kumarpara village of Moghalhat union in Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila.

Maloti Rani Pal, 55, of the same village said it costs around Tk 40-50 to produce 100 pieces of diya, adding that the cost has been higher this year.

"These earthen lamps are first burnt in furnace from dawn till dusk, and removed another 12 hours later to be dried in the sun, before those are ready for sale. Around 3,000-5,000 lamps can be burnt in the furnace at once," said Nagendra Nath Pal, 70, a potter from Kumarpara village under Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

Potter make lamps at Kumarapara village of Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila. Photo: S Dilip Roy/Star

"I prepared 70,000 diyas this year. Hopefully I will make a profit selling those," he added.

Narayan Chandra Pal, 58, from Palpara village under Kurigram's Nageshwari upazila said he buys the lamps from potters and sells those in different places, adding that he has a target to sell 80,000 lamps this Diwali.

According to sources at the Puja Udjapan Parishad, there are around 80,000 Hindu families in the two districts.

Each family buys between 300-800 pieces of diyas on Diwali to light those in their homes and businesses. The lamps are also lit at temples and crematoriums on the occasion.

"By lighting the lamps, prayers are offered for peace of the departed souls, and also for peace in the world," said Hiralal Roy, president of Lalmonirhat unit of Puja Udjapan Parishad.