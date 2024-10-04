Potholes plague key Gaibandha road

The 12-kilometre road from Gobindaganj upazila town to Mahimaganj Railway Station in Gaibandha has long been in a dilapidated state and is in need of urgent repair and renovation.

The road, an important thoroughfare for around five lakh people from the district's Gobindaganj, Saghata and Phulchhari upazilas to reach the only railway station in the area, is now largely impassable for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

On the spot observations by this correspondent revealed that bitumen surface has worn off from 1km stretch of the road in Kochashahar Bazar area and another 500 metres within Gobindaganj Municipality.

This in turn led to formation of large potholes along the road, which accumulate water after rains, and hinder movement of people and vehicles.

"Just going to Kochashahar Bazar, merely 500 metres from our house, has become an ordeal due to the present condition of the road. Whenever it rains, the potholes accumulate knee-deep water, preventing anyone from using the road on foot, while making it risky for vehicular movement as well," said Anika Mehzabeen, 24, of Kochashahar Collegepara area.

Nurunnabi Akand, a lecturer of Kochashahar Shilpanagari College and resident of Gobindaganj municipality, said the road requires repairs every year, but never sustains for long.

Nayarhat Bazar in Kochashahar union is a local hub of garments industries, where around 100 types of winter clothes are manufactured and has an annual turnover of around Tk 700 crore.

Local garments owners have to bear higher cost of transporting their products to different parts of the country due to the road's sorry state, said Mizanur Rahman, president of garmernts owners' association at Nayarhat Bazar.

Contacted, Atiqur Rahman Talukdar, engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Gobindaganj upazila, said, "A budget of Tk 4.5 crore has been allocated to repair about 3km stretch of the road in Kochashahar Bazar and in front of Gobindaganj municipality. The work will begin in November after completing the tender procedure."

"The rest of the road will also be repaired with new bitumen surface," he added.