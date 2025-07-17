Potholes galore on Barishal highway

Potholes have formed at various points along the 20-kilometre highway from Bhurghata to Batajor Kobibari in Gournadi upazila under Barishal district, making the route risky for travellers.

This highway is the only gateway to the southern region, including Barishal, and drivers and passengers are facing extreme hardship as it now takes twice as long to cover a distance that should take 16 minutes.

A recent visit to the area revealed small and large potholes in multiple locations, including Torki, Gournadi, Ashokathi, Batajor, Kasba, South Palradi, South Bijoypur, Kashemabad, Bezhar, Mahilara, and other bus stand areas along the Barishal-Dhaka highway. The damage is attributed to the rising pitch, bitumen, and stones.

At least 86 local buses carrying passengers operate daily from Barishal Natullabad bus terminal to Bhurghata in Gournadi, Hosnabad, and Poysarhut in Agoiljhara and Mostafapur of Madaripur.

More than 350 long-distance passenger buses and over 300 microbuses ply from Barishal Bus Terminal to various highways connecting Dhaka, Khulna, Jashore, Kushtia, Benapole, Meherpur, Pabna, Rajshahi, Faridpur, Rangpur, Chittagong, and Sylhet throughout the day and night.

Additionally, more than 2,000 freight trucks and over 1,000 covered vans from different parts of the country use this highway daily.

Since the commissioning of the Padma Bridge over the Padma River at Mawa Ghat in Shibchar, the importance of the Barishal-Dhaka highway, the only road connecting the southern regions, has greatly increased.

Although more than 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles travel this busy route daily, the highway remains risky as it has not been expanded to four lanes.

Bus driver Akbar Hossain said they have to drive cautiously due to the potholes formed during the monsoon season.

Drivers Tapash Pal, Nayan Boyati, Suman Fakir, and Bellal Akon echoed him.

They said their vehicles often get damaged after falling into the potholes, and water accumulated in the holes causes accidents and delays.

Aminur Rahman, in-charge of Gournadi Highway Police Station, said the monsoon rains have eroded the asphalt and stones on the highway, creating numerous potholes that cause daily accidents.

As a result, thousands of passengers suffer extreme hardship every day.

Motorcycle riders Manjur Alam Talukder said accidents on the road have become a common phenomenon due to the potholes.

Contacted, Masud Mahmud Sumon, executive engineer of the Barishal Roads and Highways Department, said work has begun to fill the potholes with bricks, bats, and stones.

He said once the rain subsides, full repairs will be carried out using stones and bitumen.