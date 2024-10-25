Potholes galore on 27km stretch in Faridpur

Around 27-kilometre stretch of Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Faridpur lies in a dilapidated condition, causing sufferings to thousands of passengers travelling between Dhaka and 21 southern districts.

Numerous small and large potholes and trenches have been formed on this portion of the highway between Munshi Bazar area of Faridpur's Sadar upazila and Bhanga Interchange. Mud and rain water have accumulated in these potholes. As such, passengers buses, cars, ambulances and different other vehicles are plying the highway amid risk of accidents.

According to sources at Road and Highways Department in Faridpur, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in February 2020 approved a project to upgrade 235km portion of the highway between Faridpur and Kuakata via Barishal from two lanes to four lanes.

In this connection, hundreds of trees were felled on both sides of the 27 km stretch of the highway from Bhanga to Faridpur in July 2022. However, two years have passed since then, but the work to upgrade the road has not started yet.

Meanwhile, the road's bitumen surface got worn out and bricks and soil became exposed, eventually forming potholes.

Sheikh Mizanur Rahman, 43, a bus driver on Faridpur-Madaripur route, said it now takes almost double time to cross the same distance compared to previously.

"Transporting critical patients on this road to reach Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital is not only risky but also exacerbates their sufferings," said Rabiul Islam, 29, an ambulance driver from Nagarkanda upazila.

Contacted, Khalid Saifullah Sardar, executive engineer of RHD in Faridpur, said the recent rains exacerbated the situation.

"Repairs will be done soon. The problem will be resolved once the work for upgrading the highway to four lanes begins. The process to this end is currently under way," he added.