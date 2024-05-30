Pothole plight worsens in Rajnagar

Vehicular movement on Dewandighi-Palpur road in Rajnagar upazila of Moulvibazar has become risky due to numerous potholes on the five-kilometre stretch between Tengra and Tarapasha areas.

The road sustained significant damage due to being frequented by heavy trucks transporting sand extracted from Tarapasha Balumahal in the Manu river.

"Around 50-60 sand-laden trucks use the road daily," said Faisal Mia, a truck driver.

As a result, lighter vehicles such as auto-rickshaws carrying commuters find it difficult to use the road and have been doing so amid the risk of accidents.

Hundreds of locals -- including students, women and elderly people -- from Kamarchak union of Rajnagar upazila, Patanushar union of Kamalganj upazila, and Hajipur union of Kulaura upazila, use the road daily.

Visiting the Tengra-Tarapasha section of the road recently, this correspondent found it in a dilapidated state, with numerous potholes at different places on a five-kilometre stretch across Kartal, Salon, Haripasa, Kachari and Tarapasha Bazar areas.

"Auto-rickshaw drivers charge extra fares on the road, causing sufferings to commuters," said Shah Alam, a trader at Tarapasha Bazar.

Sources at Moulvibazar district administration said the government earns Tk 1.46 crore revenue from Tarapasha Balumahal, and it will be leased again this year.

Contacted, Dr Urmi Binte Salam, deputy commissioner of Moulvibazar, said, "The tender process to lease the balumahal is at the final stage. We will take measures to ensure no overloaded trucks ply this road."

Ahmed Abdullah, executive engineer of LGED in Moulvibazar, said, "Tender process to repair the 10.5-km stretch of Tengra-Dewandighi-Tarapasha road at a cost of Tk 12 crore is at final stage."

Suprabhat Chakma, upazila nirbahi officer of Rajnagar, said, "Measures will be taken to keep the road in good condition once renovated."