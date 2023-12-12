Potato supply halves in 2 weeks

The supply of potato from cold storages in Rajshahi to other districts including Dhaka has fallen by half in past two weeks.

A total 36 cold storages in Rajshahi usually supply at least 1,000 tonnes of potato to other districts daily, the cold storage authorities say.

"Our stock of potatoes is almost empty. It is natural at this time that the supply will fall," said Md Ohidur Rashid, general manager of New Uttara Cold Storage Limited in Tokipur area under Paba upazila.

"It is necessary for us to empty the storages by December when the sowing season of potatoes starts and prepare the storages for storing again by end of February when potatoes will start to arrive," he added.

The district's stock of potatoes will last for at least one week, said Mozdar Hossain, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi, adding that newly harvested potato will be available in the markets by that time.

The district's cold storages recorded a stock of about 9,045 tonnes of potatoes yesterday, while it was about 18,000 tonnes two weeks ago.

Some unscrupulous businessmen are trying to create an artificial crisis in the market, Mozdar alleged.

The price of potato was still high in Rajshahi markets. Last year's potatoes were being sold at Tk 60 per kg yesterday while newly produced ones were sold at Tk 100-120 per kg.

The district produced over 10 lakh tonnes of potatoes from 36,615 hectares of land last year. This year, potatoes were cultivated on 82 percent of targeted 37,014 hectares of land, according to DAE.

The district's 36 cold storages have a total capacity of 4,18,400 tonnes of potatoes.