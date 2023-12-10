Potato farmers stare at loss

Recent rains leave newly sown saplings rotting

Potato farmers in Munshiganj district are likely to suffer heavy losses financially as their newly sown potato saplings are rotting due to the recent rains under the influence of Cyclone Michaung.

Saplings were sown across around 16,000 hectares of land so far out of this year's target of 34,346 hectares for potato cultivation in the district.

Due to the fields being submerged under water after rainfall from Wednesday night till Thursday, these potato saplings will all rot over the next couple of days, said farmers in Sirajdikhan, Tongibari, and Sadar upazilas.

Visiting Hoglakandi area of Munshiganj Sadar upazila yesterday, this correspondent saw potato fields were inundated by rain water, while farmers were trying to drain away the water using different methods.

"This year I planted potato saplings in around 11.5-katha land. All the saplings are submerged in rain water and will rot. I will incur a significant loss," said Samad, a farmer in the area.

"The price of potatoes was high this year. I bought potato seeds at a higher price and cultivated them. Now all those saplings have been damaged by the rain and will not last," said Abdul Selim, another farmer.

Several potato farmers echoed them.

Contacted, Md Abdul Aziz, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Munshiganj, said, "We told the farmers to plant the saplings after the cyclone, but many did not listen to our advice. Now we suggest they drain out as much water as possible, this might save some of the saplings from rotting."

"It is not possible to estimate the extent of damage yet," he added.