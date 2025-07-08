Potato farmers block Rangpur-Kurigram highway protesting high cold storage rent

Potato farmers in Kurigram blocked the Rangpur-Kurigram highway for one and a half hours today demanding a reduction in the rental rates for cold storage facilities.

From 10:30am to 12:00pm, farmers staged the protest in Kathalbari area of Sadar upazila by dumping potatoes on the road.

Before the blockade, the farmers also besieged a local cold storage.

Later on, Major Shahriar Ahad, commander of the Kurigram army camp, and Kurigram Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Saeeda Parvin reached the scene and held discussions with the protesting farmers. Then, they called off the blockade after receiving assurance of resolving the issue.

The farmers alleged that the cost of storing potatoes at the cold storage has been raised to Tk 400 per sack this year, up from Tk 350 last year, without any prior consultation. They are already incurring losses due to a fall in potato price, and the increased rent will only add to their woes.

Mokbul Hossain, a farmer from Kathalbari, said, "I have stored 300 sacks of potatoes this year, but the market price is so low that I can't even get the production cost. If I have to pay the higher payment too, it will be disastrous for me."

Arifur Rahman Arif, a member of Kurigram district BNP and the Potato Traders' Cooperative Association, said, "Even after storing potatoes in cold storage, farmers are unable to make a profit. Market prices are poor, and we're heading toward losses. The administration must intervene to reduce the rent, or we will take to the streets again."

Cold storage authorities, however, said the increase in electricity bill, labour cost and staff wages left them with no choice but to raise the rates. The Tk 400 rent per sack was fixed in consultation with the farmers. But now some are trying to pay last year's rate, which is not possible.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials said, 1,85,920 tonnes of potatoes were produced in Kurigram this season on 8,000 hectares of land. The district has five cold storages, currently storing a total of 52,303 tonnes of potatoes.

UNO Saeeda Parvin said, "We're preparing to hold a meeting with cold storage owners, farmers, traders, and agriculture officials soon. A fair decision regarding storage rent will be taken through discussion."