Postponed HSC exam under Cumilla Board to be held on Aug 12

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams under Cumilla Board, which were postponed on July 10 due to floods and adverse weather, will now be held on August 12.

Board of Education Examination Controller Runa Nasrin confirmed the information.

Earlier on July 9, due to the sudden deterioration of the flood situation in the districts under Cumilla Board and the rise of floodwater in various districts, including Feni and Noakhali, the HSC exams scheduled for July 10 were postponed.

Runa Nasrin said the HSC exams scheduled for July 10 were postponed due to worsening flood conditions in several areas under its jurisdiction, including parts of Feni. The exam will be held on August 12, she added.