Postal officials embezzled Tk 55cr: Palak

Postal officials have embezzled Tk 55 crore from people and the department, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts, telecommunications, and information technology, said yesterday.

"We have found that Tk 55 crore was misappropriated by postal officials nationwide, and I have already written to the ACC chairman, urging him to take action," he said.

Most of the fraudulent activities involve postal officials embezzling people's deposits without issuing official documentation for the purchase of government savings certificates.

The state minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a workshop jointly organised by a2i (Aspire to Innovate) platform of Information and Communication Technology Division, and the International Telecommunication Union at a city hotel.

Palak said they recently noticed the financial irregularities at post offices when a woman of Rajshahi's Tanore attempted to commit suicide after failing to recover Tk 2 lakh from the local postmaster.

The official did not provide her with any official documents even though she bought savings certificates, he added.