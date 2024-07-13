Port Road now a death trap

The Port Road under Ward 10 of Barishal City Corporation has turned into a death trap, leading to several accidents in recent times.

Even though located in the city's most important commercial area, the road has been in a dilapidated state over the last four years without any step from the authorities concerned to repair it.

"The biggest hilsa wholesale trading centre in the country's southern region is at Port Road. Its sorry state is affecting our business in numerous ways," said Habib, a hilsa trader.

Ganesh Dutta, a wholesale fruit trader, echoed him.

Visiting the road recently, this correspondent saw goods-laden trucks stuck in knee-deep mud in the Launch ghat area along a 404-metre stretch of the road from Piyanjpatti Junction.

The situation exacerbates during the monsoon.

Traders said easybikes and rickshaws often get overturned on this road, causing injuries to passengers.

The road does not fall under the jurisdiction of the BCC as it is located within the Barishal River Port area, therefore the task of the road's repair and maintenance lies with the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said Abul Bashar, executive engineer of BCC.

Contacted, Md Asaduzzaman, sub-assistant engineer of BIWTA , said he had sent a proposal for the road's renovation work in last May to the headquarters, but they have not received any instructions yet.