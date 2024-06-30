Port city commuters struggle after heavy rain

Chattogram experienced heavy rain this morning, causing difficulty for commuters, including HSC examinees and their parents.

The Chattogram Met Office reported 32mm of rain between 6:00am and 9:00am, said meteorologist Md Ali Akbar Khan.

Many areas, including GEC, Muradpur, Katalganj, and Bahaddarhat, were waterlogged, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water.

Photo: Rajib Raihan

Low-lying parts of the city faced a shortage of vehicles, making it difficult for students and parents to reach their destinations. Many vehicles were stranded for hours. Traffic jams were severe on Zakir Hossain Road and in the GEC area.

Shahnaj Begum, whose son is an HSC exam candidate, said they had to walk in the rain to the exam centre due to transport shortage.

Meteorologist Ali Akbar cautioned that the monsoon could bring more rainfall causing similar distress to the city dwellers.