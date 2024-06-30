Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:02 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Port city commuters struggle after heavy rain

Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:56 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:02 PM
Photo: Rajib Raihan

Chattogram experienced heavy rain this morning, causing difficulty for commuters, including HSC examinees and their parents.

The Chattogram Met Office reported 32mm of rain between 6:00am and 9:00am, said meteorologist Md Ali Akbar Khan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Many areas, including GEC, Muradpur, Katalganj, and Bahaddarhat, were waterlogged, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water.

Photo: Rajib Raihan

Low-lying parts of the city faced a shortage of vehicles, making it difficult for students and parents to reach their destinations. Many vehicles were stranded for hours. Traffic jams were severe on Zakir Hossain Road and in the GEC area.

Shahnaj Begum, whose son is an HSC exam candidate, said they had to walk in the rain to the exam centre due to transport shortage.

Meteorologist Ali Akbar cautioned that the monsoon could bring more rainfall causing similar distress to the city dwellers.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

যানজট-জলাবদ্ধতায় পরীক্ষা শুরু হতে দেরি হলে অতিরিক্ত সময় পাবে পরীক্ষার্থীরা

কারিগরি, মাদ্রাসা ও সিলেট বোর্ডের পরীক্ষা ১১ আগস্টের পরে হবে।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

অর্থনীতির জন্য হতাশার একটি বছর

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification