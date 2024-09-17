Pop into the country, the people are waiting: Mirza Abbas to Hasina

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas addressed the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who's currently staying in India after fleeing the country, and said, "Pop into the country. The people of the country are waiting for you. You will be brought to justice."

The BNP leader was referring to a phone call, allegedly between Hasina and an Awami League leader, in which she supposedly said that she was close by, so that she could pop back into the country.

A recording of the phone call went viral on social media. The Daily Star has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the recording.

He made these remarks today at the BNP rally in Nayapaltan in remembrance of those who are victims of political oppression, as well as to observe the International Day of Democracy.

Mirza Abbas said, "It was my good fortune that I went to jail in 2008 with Begum Khaleda Zia. She was forced to participate in the election. We came out of jail and asked her why she went to the election. She said, it was the right decision to participate. She said that if she didn't participate, she could not have freed us from jail.

"Our leader stayed in the country for her partymen. She did not flee. She said, 'this is my country, this is my soil, I have no one outside, I cannot go abroad'," he said.

"And today, this so-called leader has left her partymen and gone to India to take shelter. She's even saying she will pop into the country. The people of our country are waiting. You have kept our leader in jail for a long time and pushed her towards death. The people of this country will bring you to justice."