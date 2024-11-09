Poor navigability halts Aricha-Kazirhat ferry service again

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has suspended ferry services on Aricha-Kazirhat route last night due to ongoing navigability problem in Jamuna River.

Over 300 trucks remain stranded at Aricha Ghat in Manikganj and Kazirhat in Pabna due to the suspension since 11:00pm yesterday.

Abdur Rahim, a truck driver going to Rajshahi from Narayanganj, today said, "I arrived at Aricha Ghat last evening and have been waiting for the ferry. It's now 11:30am and the service is still halted. I might have to take an alternative route, though this one is normally quicker and more comfortable."

Other drivers also voiced their grievances, attributing the recurring navigability crisis to inadequate river dredging, reports our Manikganj correspondent.

"If they had dredged the river earlier, we wouldn't face this issue every year," a driver said.

Photo: Star

Abu Abdullah, manager of BIWTC Aricha Ghat, said ferries have been regularly getting stuck near Aricha Ghat over the past three months.

"We had kept operations going by running ferries at half capacity, but this is risky," he stated.

"Even with six dredgers, we couldn't resolve the navigability problem, so we suspended the service to avoid potential accidents," he added.

The recent suspension followed a previous 37-hour disruption on November 1 due to similar navigational challenges.

Dredging operations have now resumed, with officials from both BIWTC and the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) visiting the site today.

The BIWTC estimated ferry services could resume within three days, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Md Fakhruzzaman, manager of Kazirhat ferry ghat, told The Daily Star that approximately 200 trucks remain stranded at Kazirhat, while around 100 at Aricha.

Hasan Ahmed, executive engineer of BIWTA Aricha Ghat, said dredging is a year-round effort, but seasonal riverbed shoaling exacerbates the problem as water levels drop.