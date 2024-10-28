Polybag ban to be imposed from Nov 1

Says Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, has announced strict monitoring to end the use of polythene shopping bags from November 1.

She threatened legal action against supermarkets that use polythene shopping bags and warned of potential actions against the manufacturers of this banned product.

Rizwana made the announcement while attending a special meeting as chief guest held at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in the Secretariat yesterday.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the 2010 Mandatory Jute Packaging Act and encouraged the public to use jute bags as an alternative to plastic.

Public awareness is crucial, said Rizwana, adding that production will stop if people stop using plastic bags.

Initiatives will be taken to help people understand the harmful impacts of plastic bags so that they voluntarily avoid their use, she said.

Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, assured of necessary steps to ensure an adequate supply of jute bags.

Exports of raw jute will be halted if necessary, he added.

Md Abdur Rauf, secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, and Zeenat Ara, director general of jute department, alongside representatives from various business associations, attended the meeting.