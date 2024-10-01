Poly bags banned in superstores from today

The banning of polythene and poly-propylene shopping bags will be enforced across all superstores in the country starting today.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan made an announcement in this regard during a meeting with stakeholders at the Bangladesh Secretariat on September 9.

The ban on plastic bags, which has been in place since 2002, now be strictly enforced, said an environment ministry official.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan will visit some super shops in the Dhanmondi area to monitor enforced activities today, states a press release of the ministry sent yesterday.

Earlier, the ministry announced the use of poly bag will be banned in the all market in the country from November 1.