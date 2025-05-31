Pollution, sluice gates choke Gorai

The Gorai river, a tributary of the Padma that flows through the country's south-western region, has turned into a narrow canal across Kalikapur, Auliapur, and Madarbunia unions in Patuakhali Sadar upazila due to lack of water flow and rampant pollution and encroachment.

Multiple sluice gates installed on both sides of the river have drastically hindered its natural flow. Additionally, waste discharged from a rice mill in Sharikkhali area of Kalikapur union has turned the water unusable, said locals.

As a result, nearly 25,000 residents of the three unions are suffering.

"The river once used to be 300 feet wide. Now, due to encroachment and pollution, it now resembles a canal only around 25-30 feet wide," said Mostafa Khan, a resident of Bara Auliapur village.

"The pollution has turned the water dark and toxic, making it unsuitable for irrigating farmlands," he added.

Kazi Monir Hossain, director of Kohinoor Auto Rice Mill, claimed that due to lack of water flow in the river, the extent of pollution exacerbated recently.

"Following directives from the Department of Environment, we are planning to install a water treatment plant inside the mill very soon. Once it becomes operational, we will discharge only treated water into the canal, and these issues will no longer persist," he said.

Contacted, Md Asaduzzaman, assistant director of the DoE in Patuakhali, said, "We will soon launch an investigation into the rice mill. If the allegations are proven, we will take legal action."

Md Arif Hossain, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board in Patuakhali, said necessary steps will be taken after an on-site inspection.

"If any illegal occupiers are found along the riverbank, action will be taken against them as well," he added.