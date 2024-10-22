Pollution of Louhajang river continues

Pollution and encroachment continue unabated in Louhajang river as local authorities remain inactive. The 76-kilometre-long river, originating from the Dhaleswari in Boishnabbari and ending at the Banshi River in Jamurki, was once a navigable waterway. PHOTO: STAR

Within two months after being cleaned by 2,000 volunteers from "BD Clean," the Louhajang River in Tangail has quickly reverted to its polluted state.

The 76-kilometre-long river, originating from the Dhaleswari in Boishnabbari and ending at the Bangshi River in Jamurki, was once a navigable waterway.

However, senior citizens say, in recent decades, it has turned into a dying canal due to siltation and the blockage of its water flow.

Waste from nearby households, markets, mills, and factories, discharged through drains and pipelines, has further worsened the river's condition. The stench of stagnant, polluted water, combined with accumulating rubbish, has become unbearable for those living along the riverbanks.

Locals say their repeated calls for action have gone unanswered.

Ratan Siddiqui, general secretary of the District River Canal Water Bodies Protection Committee, said efforts to clean the river have been limited to only a one-kilometre stretch in town.

The remaining 75 kilometres of the waterbody continue to suffer from encroachment and pollution, as no one dares confront the powerful vested interests responsible for it, he added.

Meanwhile, Azad Khan Bhasani, president of Bhasani Parishad, said attempting to free the river from encroachment without restoring its original flow will be proven futile.

Ruhul Amin Sharif, assistant commissioner (land) in Sadar upazila, said reviving the river requires expert planning to address its silted source.

At a recent meeting organised by the environmental group 'Nongar,' civil society members criticised the exclusion of experienced environmental activists from new initiatives, claiming that local authorities are sidestepping real solutions.

Contacted, Tangail Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque said the administration will work with all stakeholders to resolve the issue.