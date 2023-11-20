Polls-Time Govt: All three technocrat ministers step down

All the three technocrat ministers resigned yesterday to make the election-time cabinet smaller.

They are Mustafa Jabbar, telecommunications minister; Yeafesh Osman, technology minister; and Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning.

One of the three ministers confirmed the matter to this newspaper, wishing not to be named.

Mashiur Rahman, the prime minister's economic affairs adviser, also resigned from the position.

"I was asked to step down," he told The Daily Star, adding that he had heard other advisers were also asked to resign. "But I cannot confirm that."

The resignation comes four days after the Election Commission announced that the 12th parliamentary polls will be held on January 7.

After assuming office in 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appointed six advisers: Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury for power, energy and mineral resources; Gowher Rizvi for international relations; Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique for security; Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed for ICT; and Salman Fazlur Rahman for private industry and investment.

Before the 2014 national election, 30 ministers and deputy ministers resigned at the PM's direction.

However, before the 2018 election, the PM only directed the technocrat ministers and deputy ministers to resign.

There are no specific instructions in the constitution regarding the structure of polls-time government.