Polls soon after stability returns

Hopes BNP; Fakhrul calls on Yunus

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said his party is optimistic that the interim government led by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will hold an election by restoring stability soon in the country.

"We're hopeful that this interim government led by Professor Yunus can take the country to a stable situation shortly with their sincerity, patriotism and competence. At the same time, they can go for an election," said the senior BNP leader.

Fakhrul was talking to reporters after a meeting with the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka.

Talking about the meeting that lasted for over an hour, the BNP leader said the chief adviser invited them for a discussion. "It has been a very fruitful discussion," he said.

He said they believe this government would bring necessary reforms (to different systems and institutions of the state).

Replying to a question if the date for election came up for discussion in the meeting, Fakhrul said, "We've not discussed any date (for holding election). We won't say the date. They will say it."

He said there will be talks with political parties in phases.

Fakhrul was accompanied by BNP standing committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed in the meeting that started at 4:00pm.

Planning and Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul were also present at the meeting.