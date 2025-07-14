Polls possible in this state of law and order

CEC tells BBC Bangla

Holding elections under the current state of law and order is challenging but possible, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin told BBC Bangla in an interview that was published yesterday.

Claiming that law and order has improved since August 8 last year, the CEC said, "By the time the election is held, you will see everything is calm. There will be no difficulty. If the public stands with you, then no mob or law and order disruption will be able to harm you."

When asked whether the current law and order situation would be an obstacle, he replied, "The kind of election we're preparing for -- a free, fair, and credible election -- I believe the law and order situation will not be a problem."

Regarding the election date, he said, "It's very difficult for me to respond, because I myself don't know the exact date. It's being discussed for the first half of April. That kind of thing will be communicated to us with some idea like, 'please go ahead, this is the range.'"

He clarified, "According to our RPO (Representation of the People Order), we must announce the schedule at least two months before polling day."

Because the activities required between announcement and voting day take, on average, not less than two months, he added.

About his meeting with the chief adviser, Nasir Uddin said, "The election obviously came up in conversation. The chief adviser asked about the state of our preparation."

"I informed him in detail about what I've already done, what I'm currently doing, what's pending, what our timeline is, and when we expect to complete preparations," he added.

Asked whether such a meeting was unusual in Bangladesh, the CEC said, "... The chief adviser doesn't have a party of his own. He is not aligned with any political group. He is neutral... I did not see any problem in meeting him."

Asked if the EC is ready for a February election, he said, "We are fully ready."

On EC's neutrality, Nasir Uddin said, "Absolutely neutral. It is a commitment given to the nation.

"Some may raise questions about the Election Commission -- again, that's political rhetoric. As our work grows and they observe us functioning impartially, they will eventually realise this commission is impartial."

Responding to allegations about possible ties to BNP, he said, "I'm not a BNP member, nor a leader. Anyone may say we have some bias -- that's a political statement. You hear such things. Some even call me Jamaat. Everyone has their own interpretation. These are political statements."

He stressed his commitment to equal opportunity and a level playing field for everyone.

On Awami League's position and participation, Nasir Uddin said, "All their activities have been banned until the legal proceedings conclude. They cannot carry out political activities. That's why we've suspended their registration."

Asked whether their exclusion could raise questions about election inclusiveness, he said, "Such questions may very well arise; that's natural. Our concern is the voters. We want the election to be participatory. A participatory election is to include the voters as much as possible."

On proposals to hold local elections before the national vote, he said, "From our experience, those elections tend to be violent. Sometimes candidates from the same household contest against each other -- it leads to conflict, even killings. That's why these are done in phases. It helps mobilise law enforcement and other resources. We usually conduct them in five to seven phases.

"If done in phases, the process takes 10 months to a year. We don't have that kind of time before the national elections."

On the controversy over NCP's request to use "Shapla" (water lily) as their election symbol, he said, "We've considered the matter very seriously."

Two parties asked for it. "…We've decided not to include Shapla as a symbol. No one is getting it."