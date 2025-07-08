Polls delay will push nation backwards

Warns Fakhrul, says elected-govt needed

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday warned against delaying the upcoming election, saying the fight for democracy is far from over.

Addressing a party gathering in Sylhet, he urged party men to earn the trust and love of people and said the party's polls preparation can start with that.

The BNP secretary general thanked Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus for meeting Tarique Rahman, BNP's acting chairman, in London and agreeing on a tentative election timeline around mid-February 2026.

"Let me make it clear -- to the government and to other political parties -- the longer the election is delayed, the further behind Bangladesh will fall," he said while addressing a doa mahfil (prayer gathering) for party founder Ziaul Rahman and Chairman Khaleda Zia as the chief guest in Sylhet's Pathantula area.

"Investments won't come. Our mothers and daughters will be more insecure. Mobocracy will increase. The judicial system will collapse. Law and order will deteriorate. That's why we need an elected government -- one that has the people behind it, one that has public support. No government can be stronger than a democratically elected one," he said.

Addressing party leaders and activists, Fakhrul said, "We must ensure that no one can speak ill of us. No one should be able to point fingers and say we are … grabbing land, occupying roads, or extorting money. … We must unite everyone."

He said the fascist regime of Sheikh Hasina did not fall in a day. Many had to make extreme sacrifices for the last 15 years before the fall of her government last year.

"Thousands of false cases have been filed against our people. Many of our leaders sitting here today were shackled and kept imprisoned for months right here in Sylhet. Many were tortured. … After enduring all these, we are here today," he said.

"Now, as we are freed from fascism, what should we do? The fight is now for democracy. We want a democratic state where people can vote freely, express their views, where youth get opportunities for education and employment, women feel safe, and healthcare is accessible," Fakhrul said.

Referring to BNP's 31-point agenda, he said, "That document outlines the vision for a future Bangladesh. The youth want to move forward, and BNP must lead that change."